World Rowing Federation To Organise Global Events In UAE
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The World Rowing Federation has announced plans to organise global programmes and events in the UAE, recognising it as a leading sports destination and a hub for international sports federations, particularly in water and marine sports.
Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of the World Rowing Federation, affirmed that the availability of a suitable environment and advanced infrastructure in the UAE contributes to the successful hosting of these events.
He highlighted the federation's plans to organise various activities as part of its agenda for 2027 and 2028, including Olympic rowing, coastal rowing, beach sprint rowing, virtual rowing, and indoor rowing.
These remarks were made during the participation of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation in the 2025 World Congress meetings, which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday and Saturday, with the attendance of 160 national federations from different continents.
