Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

World Security introduces 'Smart Helmet' to detect COVID-19 infection in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) World Security - the security solutions provider of DP World, UAE Region - has unveiled a new Smart Helmet that is designed to make contactless detection of people potentially infected with COVID-19.

The new Smart Helmet will help ease the movement of traffic in areas where it operates, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and security.

The KC N901 Smart Helmet’s top five powerful functions are: Efficient contactless temperature recording, rapid screening for both indoors and outdoors, rapid screening of vehicles and passengers, and rapid face recognition and identity verification, using thermal imaging that enables the invisible visible.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "With the reopening of the economy, we have now entered a new phase where monitoring public places for potential infection has become imperative.

By introducing this technology at a time when the fight against the pandemic is in full swing, World Security has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the community secure."

"As the frontline economic growth engine, DP World, UAE Region and its businesses are strictly adhering to the COVID-19 containment programme requirements, and we’re constantly working towards introducing such new and effective measures to ensure business continuity," he added.

World Security is the first security services provider in the UAE to adopt and use the revolutionary headgear, which is a product of decades of innovation and research and is positioned to be the first choice for epidemic prevention activities. Made of advanced tough, yet lightweight materials, it is packed with high-precision sensors, processors and transmission systems.

