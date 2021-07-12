UrduPoint.com
World Security Leads Key Projects In Various Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DUABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) World Security, an affiliate of DP World, UAE Region, kickstarted 2021 on a high note with projects in varied crucial sectors, ranging from retail, government institutions and the hospitality sector.

Building strong partnerships and collaborations is one of the core values of World Security. Working on this principle, the company has a carved a way for itself by tackling the challenges of the pandemic. Due to this approach, the company has gained the trust of leading government and private sector entities.

Some of their recently signed noteworthy projects include providing security manpower to Citymax Hotel in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Other projects include deploying security personnel at luxury retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons’ outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi malls and providing comprehensive security services, including manpower and access systems for the Department of Finance in Dubai. World Security is also responsible for guarding the iconic Mohammed Bin Rashid library located in Al Jaddaf.

Considering the evolving global pandemic that has highlighted the significance of cleaning and disinfection, World Security is committed to helping its customers achieve a safe environment. With experts, who are equipped to deal with the diverse requirements and employ the best practices, the company ensures its clients can maintain operational efficiency through quality control and high-quality standard operating procedures.

Owing to their exceptional service offerings over the last six months, the entity has become the preferred solutions provider for the hospitality sector.

Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, World Security, said, "Considering the current scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of having a secure space has become essential. Organisations, retail outlets and public spaces have realised the increasing need to invest in security services. At World Security, we understand the need for safety and are equipped to offer a combination of services, including personnel and technology-enabled solutions to protect our customers’ interests. All our services are compliant with pertinent government regulations and this is precisely why our clients trust us and believe in the solutions we offer."

Al Mulla added, "Additionally, with the world rapidly adopting technology due to its numerous benefits, we too are integrating smart security solution, alongside the traditional methods. Our 360-degree approach is unique to us and keeps us a step ahead of our competitors."

For over two decades, World Security has been a trusted player, providing improved security services to key locations in the UAE. When it comes to security solutions, the company has been constantly reinventing.

