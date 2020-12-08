UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Space Forum To Begin Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

World Space Forum to begin tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) WORLD SPACE FORUM (UN/UAE), Dec 9-10, 2020, virtual The United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency will host the World Space Forum on December 9-10, 2020. The event will take place virtually.

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2020 (WAM) -- The two-day World Space Forum, which will begin tomorrow, is a key global forum that aims to achieve the United Nations, UN, Sustainable Development Goals and ensure the ideal global utilisation of space discoveries and science technologies.

Theme "Space for Our Future", the event brings together experts and policymakers from regional, national and local institutions, private organisations, academic institutions, non-governmental organisations and international organisations, to exchange views on the four pillars of space economy, space society, space accessibility and space diplomacy.

The remote forum, which will be held via video conferencing and is jointly organised by the UAE Space Agency and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNOOSA, reflects the country’s efforts to achieve sustainability in this key sector and adopt the best international practices, highlighted by the recent announcement of the signing of an agreement between the agency and the UNOOSA to establish a UN office in Abu Dhabi in charge of space sector affairs and sustainability.

In the following report, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, will present some of the forum’s agendas and key pillars. The forum aims to support the efforts to realise the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, through exchanging expertise, adopting best practices, reinforcing the cooperation between space agencies, and ensuring the ideal global use of space discoveries, sciences and technologies, to create a better future for generations to come.

Close to 80 UN Member States have established space agencies and in 2020, the space community has already launched over 1,000 satellites for the first time ever - breaking the previous record set in 2019. Research shows that around 40 percent of the 169 targets behind the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, benefit from the use of geo-location and earth observation satellites.

With the inclusion of telecommunication satellites, this statistic rises substantially. Today, innovative space-based science and technology are accelerating achievement of SDGs in many parts of the world.

The United Nations aims to leverage innovative solutions and technological developments to realise common sustainable development goals, and attention is increasingly placed on the unique potential of space technologies in this endeavour.

The UNOOSA is performing a key role in gathering professionals involved in the space sector from around the world, to benefit the sector on a larger scale, and the forum aims to reinforce the related efforts and ensure that everyone can benefit from the sector’s advantages.

The forum will feature events and workshops that will focus on various topics, including the role of the space sector in addressing climate change, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the sector, the impact of the sector on the economy, and relevant partnerships between the public and private sectors.

In June 2020, the UAE Space Agency announced the signing of an agreement with the UNOOSA to establish an office in Abu Dhabi, which will reinforce the country’s strategic position in the region within relevant international organisations.

The signing of the agreement is due to the agency’s keenness to consolidate its ties with its strategic partners and aims to promote international cooperation in the field of space and sustainability, in line with the UAE’s efforts to create a diversified and sustainable economy and the UNOOSA’s goals.

The agreement is also an important addition to the efforts of the UAE and the UN to encourage international cooperation in the area of space sustainability.

Since its establishment, the agency has signed influential partnerships with more than 50 regional and international space agencies, as well as Memorandums and Understanding and agreements with more than 30 local and foreign entities.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates June December 2019 2020 Event From Agreement Best Satellites

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projection ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan squad arrives in Queenstown for training

8 minutes ago

11 POs among 38 criminals held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Belarus Uncovers Terrorist Group, Case Materials M ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands Ready to Revise Double Taxation Avoida ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey invites global brands to invest in post-COV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.