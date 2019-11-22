World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) Seven decades of United Nations’ work in developing new standards and systems for broadcasting are being celebrated on Thursday, World Television Day, an annual observance that recognises the medium’s role as a major source of information, education and entertainment.

"Television plays a crucial role in connecting the world to information and knowledge while providing an unsurpassed channel for mass entertainment", said Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, ITU.

"World tv Day brings attention to ITU's exemplary work in producing the standards that are driving future trends in broadcasting and internet services that will bring an increasingly immersive experience to viewers around the world."

This month, the ITU, the UN’s specialised agency for information and communications, has been leading discussions on how the roll out of 5G services could lead to greater media content delivery using both broadcasting and non-broadcasting platforms.

"I think the future of television is essentially about cooperative technologies,'' said David Wood of the European Broadcasting Union, an ITU partner.

TV has become an integral part of life, accounting for 80 percent of all consumer Internet traffic, according to the ITU.

In recognition of the increasing impact television has on decision-making by bringing world attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security and its potential role in sharpening the focus on other major issues, including economic and social issues, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21st November as World Television Day.