World Tennis League Comes To Abu Dhabi For Season 2 In December 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 02:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2023 (WAM) – The World Tennis League (WTL) has signed a joint agreement with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral to host the next three seasons of the tournament on Yas Island.

Season 2 of the tournament is scheduled to take place from 21st to 24th December at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, promising an unforgettable experience for tennis and music fans alike. The Falcons, Hawks, Eagles, and Kites teams will compete in a three-day Round Robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final on 24th December.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of the WTL, expressed excitement about bringing "The Greatest Show On Court" to Yas Island, while Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised the inaugural tournament's success and pledged continued support to make the WTL even bigger and better each year.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, emphasised the event's role in further solidifying Abu Dhabi's reputation as a leading sports destination.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, highlighted Yas Island's position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. He expressed enthusiasm for hosting the prestigious World Tennis League and adding to Yas Island's array of exciting attractions.

Season 2 builds on the tremendous success of the League's inaugural season, which featured renowned tennis players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, along with thrilling live performances by international artists like Tiesto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, and others.

