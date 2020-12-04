UrduPoint.com
World To Mark International Volunteer Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:45 PM

World to mark International Volunteer Day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) On Saturday, 5th December, the international community will observe the International Volunteer Day, IVD, under the theme: ''Together We Can Through Volunteering'', to recognise the importance of efforts made by volunteers throughout the world to help those who are not able to help themselves, those excluded and left behind.

The Day is an opportunity for all to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, at local, national and international levels.

The United Nations Volunteers, Bonn-based UNV, programme says over the last months, as the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged across the world, volunteers have been at the forefront of medical, community and societal responses. Headlines in the world’s media have paid credit to volunteers for all kinds of work, from helping to provide medical care, to doing shopping for vulnerable neighbours, or checking up on elderly people living alone.

The COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan by the WHO identifies community volunteers as key stakeholders for risk communication and community engagement. This indicates the valuable and great effort the WHO believes volunteers are doing during COVID-19.

This year's IVD campaign thanks volunteers worldwide and also sheds light on the difficulties and needs of volunteers during the pandemic.

Showing the impact of volunteers in their communities during this crisis, the UNV will reach to all corners of the globe with the message "Together We Can Through Volunteering."

THANK YOU volunteers for being at the frontline of the COVID-19 response, addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic, making sure everyone stays safe, and being there for people and planet! IVD mandated by the UN General Assembly, is held each year on 5 December. It is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organisations, NGOs, United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

Events are being organised around the world to promote volunteering, to award the most dedicated volunteers and to inspire people to act for a better future.

UNV is supporting the United Nations and UN Member States with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation has also put measures in place to ensure duty of care for its currently serving 6,000 UN Volunteers, deployed with over 50 UN entity partners worldwide. Online Volunteers are a valuable resource to support United Nations entities and other partners with COVID-19 response.

