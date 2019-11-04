World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more sponsors join 2-day event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Organising Committee of the World Tolerance Summit, WTS, acknowledged the growing support for the upcoming event and appreciated the participation of more sponsors, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, Dubai Media Incorporated, DMI, and Tik Tok MENA, among others.

The two-day WTS will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Madinat Jumeriah Conference and Events Centre on 13th and 14th November, 2019. It is themed "Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World".

The summit is an initiative of the International Institute for Tolerance, a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Lt-General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, affirmed the ministry's keenness on the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to participate and strengthen collaborations with ministries, government and private bodies for the comprehensive development of the nation. He said, "We are delighted to participate in the summit that underscores the values of security, peace, coexistence and tolerance, the qualities instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Managing Director of IIT and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the WTS, thanked the great role played by the wise government led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated the support of the sponsors for the two-day global summit to promote tolerance, peace and harmony across the globe.

Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of radio and television division at DMI, said, "Our media partnership with the WTS is in line with the strategic objectives of the Government of Dubai that underlines the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to ensure constant cooperation between government departments and other institutions in the UAE."

Nora Al Marzouqi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs at the MoHRE, said that the summit reflects the stand of the UAE society, whose foundations are based on a set of principles and values that focus on respect and empowerment of human beings.

Gita Ghaemmaghami, Regional Communications Director at TikTok MENA, said, "In line with the UAE’s Year of Tolerance, through our platform, we continuously aim to spread positivity that celebrates diversity. This is why we are extremely excited to partner with the 2019 WTS and look forward to constantly empowering people in the UAE to express their creativity by capturing and sharing moments that matter in their lives."

Organised by Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, WTS 2019 is in line with the declaration of 2019 as Year of Tolerance by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.