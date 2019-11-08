World Tolerance Summit 2019 to feature art, photography exhibition on global peace

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) The second edition of World Tolerance Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, themed ‘Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World’ will have a unique Art and Photography Exhibition that showcases principles of tolerance for global peace and harmony.

A visual treat available on November 13-14 throughout the two-day event, this year’s exhibition will have, as in the previous edition, international participation with countries and entities displaying unique artworks that support the essence and spirit of the two-day summit in Dubai for a global cause.

The One Million Tree from Australia, Royal 193 Silk Road Collection Culture & Art Company Ltd from China, Darul Fatwa- Islamic High Council of Australia, and National Geographic are some of the participants of the exhibition.

The artworks will be a reflection of the core theme of the summit ‘Tolerance in Multiculturalism’ portraying empathy, compassion, harmony, unity in diversity, coexistence through paintings and other creative works.

The exhibited works will be shared on WTS social media platforms in recognition of the efforts of the artist and in promotion of tolerance through art.

Launched in July 2009, the free-to-air National Geographic Abu Dhabi invites viewers in the middle East to re-think the way they see television - and the world - through smart, innovative programming in the Arabic language.

The world’s first free-to-air National Geographic Channel, brought to the region by Abu Dhabi Media and National Geographic Channels International, is dedicated to understanding and protecting the world, with its worldwide reputation of producing credible and authentic content that fits different viewers’ interests. Its programming is smart, factual entertainment weighted in favour of popular science, technology, natural history, archaeology and natural mysteries.

National Geography is also one of the partners of the two-day summit, organised by International Institute for Tolerance, that aims to achieve five Primary goals.

· To be a platform to promote the values of tolerance among communities and families; · To safeguard and promote the principles of tolerance in the country's educational system, comprising schools, universities and other educational institutions; · To create a culture of tolerance at every workplace where all employees can feel safe, and where everyone is offered equal employment opportunity; · To forge local, regional, and international dialogues and partnerships in support of UAE’s aim to become the global capital for tolerance; · To spread UAE's message of tolerance in multiculturalism through local and international campaigns in traditional media as well as through various social media platforms.