World Tolerance Summit To Give Insights Into Tolerance Practices From Across The World

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into tolerance practices from across the world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the second edition of the World Tolerance Summit will begin on Wednesday at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre, Dubai, under the theme, "Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World".

The summit, an initiative of the International Institute for Tolerance part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is expected to gather around 3,000 participants from over 100 countries that include top-level officials, peace experts, diplomats and the youth.

More than 70 speakers will address the summit to be held on 13th and 14th November, 2019, at various sessions.

Around 1,000 students from across various universities and schools in the UAE are also expected to attend the summit, which will be a platform for the student community to share their projects to promote tolerance in society.

The agenda of the event is categorised under two categories, conferences and workshops, which give an insight into the tolerance practices from across the world.

The summit has an impressive line-up of speakers to showcase to the world how peace and tolerance can be achieved with resolve and determination.

