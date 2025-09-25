- Home
World Tourism Day: UN Calls For Realising Tourism's Full Potential To Build More Sustainable, Inclusive, Resilient Future For All
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) MELAKA, Malaysia, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) Member States, UN Tourism affiliate members, invited delegations and representatives of the tourism industry will gather for the the World Tourism Day (WTD) and 7th World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2025, to be held from 27th to 29th September 2025, in Melaka, Malaysia.
On this occasion, the UN Tourism says the World Tourism Day 2025, which will be observed on 27th September under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”highlights tourism’s transformative potential as an agent of positive change.
It notes that realising this potential, however, demands more than growth alone. It requires good governance, strategic planning, robust monitoring and clear priority setting that align with long-term sustainability goals. Tourism is more than an economic sector, it is a catalyst for social progress, delivering education, employment and creating new opportunities for all. To unlock these benefits, a deliberate and inclusive approach is essential, one that places sustainability, resilience and social equity at the core of tourism development and decision-making.
The Madrid-based UN organisation adds that sustainable tourism transformation must begin with effective governance and people-centric planning. Investment in education and skills, especially for youth, women, and communities at risk of exclusion is crucial. Despite tourism’s growth potential, nearly half of young people in emerging destinations lack adequate training to participate effectively. To bridge this gap, the UN Tourism emphasises that governments and stakeholders must make accessible, high-quality educational programmes and vocational training a priority.
These should be tailored to the evolving needs of the tourism sector and empowering individuals to excel and contribute meaningfully to our collective progress.
On the other hand, it continues, sustainable investments are also a powerful lever for transformation. Between 2019 and 2024, the sector attracted over 2,300 greenfield FDI projects, representing USD 126 billion in investment. However, investments must prioritise long-term community benefits, resilience building and climate action. Investments must be smarter and more sustainable. Guided by the UN Tourism Principles of Sustainable Tourism Investment, public and private stakeholders must collaborate to align growth with climate goals, social impact and innovation.
This World Tourism Day issues a clear and urgent call: let us commit to making tourism a platform for systemic and sustainable transformation, guided by effective governance, strategic planning, rigorous
monitoring and clear collective priorities. Tourism has the potential not only to foster peace, but to empower, regenerate and sustainably transform our world.
The time to act is now. Let’s realise tourism’s full potential to build a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for all, it says.
Tourism must also be powered by strategic innovation and responsible entrepreneurship. DigitaliSation and innovative business models present immense opportunities. Thus, supporting MSMEs and startups,
especially those led by women and youth, can significantly contribute to inclusive prosperity and sustainable economic diversification.
