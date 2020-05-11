UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Tourism Remains At A Standstill As All Countries Impose Restrictions On Travel: UNWTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

World tourism remains at a standstill as all countries impose restrictions on travel: UNWTO

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) COVID-19 has placed the whole world on lockdown, with new research from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, showing that 100 percent of global destinations continue to have restrictions on travel in place, and 72 percent have completely closed their borders to international tourism.

From the start of the crisis, the United Nations specialised agency for tourism has been tracking responses to the pandemic. This latest research shows that while discussions on possible first measures for lifting restrictions are underway, 100 percent of destinations worldwide still have COVID-19 related travel restrictions for international tourists in place.

Out of all 217 destinations worldwide, 156 (72 percent) have placed a complete stop on international tourism according to the data collected as of 27 April 2020. In 25 percent of destinations, restrictions have been in place for at least three months, while in 40 percent of destinations, restrictions were introduced at least two months ago. Most importantly, the research also found that no destination has so far lifted or eased travel restrictions.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, "Tourism has been the hardest hit of all the major sectors as countries lockdown and people stay at home.

UNWTO calls on governments to work together to coordinate the easing and lifting of restrictions in a timely and responsible manner, when it is deemed safe to do so. Tourism is a lifeline to millions, especially in the developing world. Opening the world up to tourism again will save jobs, protect livelihoods and enable our sector to resume its vital role in driving sustainable development."

The UNWTO research tracks measures taken since the end of January, when the World Health Organisation, WHO, declared COVID-19 to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, PHEIC.

Breaking the research down by region, UNWTO has found that 83 percent of destinations in Europe have introduced complete closure of borders for international tourism. In the Americas, this proportion stands at 80 percent, in Asia and the Pacific it is 70 percent, in the middle East it is 62 percent and in Africa it is 57 percent.

UNWTO has been working closely with international organisations, national governments and the private sector, to support the responsible and timely recovery of tourism. Within the past two weeks, UNWTO Secretary-General has addressed Ministers of the G20 and of the EU Commission, making the case for tourism to be made a priority as countries look to recover from the crisis.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe Middle East January April 2020 All From Asia Million UNWTO Jobs

Recent Stories

NA session will meet today to debate measures take ..

3 minutes ago

94 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

9 minutes ago

Mother and daughter die in Mayaar road mishap

9 minutes ago

Police arrest thirteen drug dealers and weapon han ..

9 minutes ago

Colombian airline Avianca files for Chapter 11 ban ..

9 minutes ago

Boris announces the first phase of lockdown easin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.