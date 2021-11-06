World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 comes to a successful close

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Yas Marina Circuit was buzzing with excitement today, as aspiring triathletes, spectators and families gathered for the community events and races hosted by the World Triathlon Championships Series Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman.

With community races for triathlon, duathlon, running, swimming and cycling race categories available for all ages and abilities, the last day of the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi concluded the action-packed weekend. The entire event saw the participation of over 2,000 athletes over 2 days, with the elite racing on Friday 5 November and the community race taking place on Saturday.

Suhail Abdulla AlAreefi Executive Director of Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi sports Council said: "It was phenomenal to see aspiring and professional triathletes, and the wider community come together in Abu Dhabi to practise this incredible sport. The successful hosting and organising of this event further proves how Abu Dhabi is a central and strategic hub for the sporting events industry, and we look forward to hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in 2022."

He added: "Our wise leadership has made hosting large-scale and strategic events possible with their clear directives and vision. Their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has reassured us of their commitment to our safety and wellbeing, and we are encouraged to relay the same to our participants and attendees. It has been a successful two days, full of excellence and strength, and we are hopeful of the bright future ahead.

Commenting on the success of the event, Hamad Al Mehyas, CEO, The National Health Insurance Company – Daman said: "It was fantastic to see so many people taking part in the Community Race of the World Championship Series Abu Dhabi presented by Daman. The event’s participants, many of whom were trying their hand at the triathlon, duathlon, running, swimming or cycling for the first time, were incredible. It was inspiring to see so many people challenging themselves, particularly as the UAE emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic."

He added: "Daman is invested in the long-term health and well being of all the people of the UAE, and we would encourage everybody to commit to a healthier, more active lifestyle. Taking part in regular sport or physical activity is just one way to do that and we are committed to helping as many people as possible achieve their health and fitness goals. We are also proud of our partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council who share our commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyles and we are poised to continue with our support and investments into these landmark events."

In addition to the races, the community were also able to enjoy a vast display of entertainment, kids’ zones, retailer booths, and food and beverage options.

Amateurs, pros, and triathlon enthusiasts can look forward to the return of the event in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, in addition to the World Triathlon Championship Finals next year.