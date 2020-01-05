UrduPoint.com
World Urban Forum To Be Held In Abu Dhabi In February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The Department of Urban Planning and Transport, DMT, announced that the 10th World Urban Forum, WUF10, the UN-Habitat conference that aims to raise awareness on sustainable urbanisation in cities and liveability across the globe, will commence in Abu Dhabi from 8th-13th February 2020. It will also be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

To be hosted for the first time in the Arab region, the forum provides a platform for decision-makers, businesses, urban experts and academics to share their expertise and create sustainable urban development and smart cities of the future.

"Hosting the WUF10 is a significant opportunity for Abu Dhabi to showcase its considerable achievements in sustainable urban development. Cities are growing and changing rapidly. Abu Dhabi is moving towards realising its ambition to become sustainable. This forum is a starting point for cooperation with local and global partners, will increase opportunities for people who work in the sustainable development sector and combine culture and innovation," said Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT.

The WUF10 will be themed "Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation" and will, for the first time, place culture, creativity and innovation at the heart of discussions over the liveability, vitality and sustainability of cities.

The UAE leadership’s long-term development strategy has focused on urban development. The UAE Government’s approach is aligned with the New Urban Agenda, an action-oriented document edited by UN-Habitat that sets global standards of achievement in sustainable urban development.

Regarding the forum, Mohamed Al Khadar, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the DMT and the General Coordinator of WUF10, said, "The WUF10 is the first event in its history to be held in the middle East. This is a strong testimony to Abu Dhabi’s strategy in implementing urban sustainability, with the city having undergone a phenomenal shift towards urbanisation in a relatively short time."

He added, "WUF10 will provide an in-depth examination of the effects of urbanisation in the modern era on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies. The event is of particular significance, as it will provide fresh inspiration from Arab urbanism to the world."

