World Utilities Congress And EWEC Announce Clean Energy Partnership For 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that it will supply the World Utilities Congress 2023, hosted by TAQA and organised by dmg events, with clean energy for a second year, continuing the strategic partnership to support the event’s sustainability initiatives.

As Clean Energy Partner, EWEC will provide World Utilities Congress with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) covering the energy used by the event, reflecting the water and electricity sector’s commitment to decarbonising its operations. CECs are the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi to verify that the consumed electricity was produced from clean electricity generation sources.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We are pleased to be the Clean Energy Partner of the World Utilities Congress, extending our partnership for a second year and supporting the Congress’s commitment to achieving its sustainability initiatives and reducing its carbon footprint. Since launch, the Clean Energy Certificates market has expanded significantly to encompass the events sector in addition to energy, industry, real estate, and healthcare. Our ongoing partnership with World Utilities Congress supports the events industry to reduce carbon emissions. As we progress through the Year of Sustainability and in the run-up to COP28, Clean Energy Certificates are playing a vital role in supporting entities achieve their sustainability goals.”

The CEC scheme is a successful initiative that is attracting a significant number of organisations which are playing a vital role in supporting the UAE to take tangible steps to tackle climate change.

Major entities including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Aldar have purchased these certificates and have signed strategic clean energy partnerships with EWEC to guarantee that their electricity consumption is generated from either solar or nuclear energy.

Hosted by TAQA in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th May, World Utilities Congress will convene global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the water and electricity utilities value chain to discuss the major trends and challenges shaping today’s industry.

Uniquely placed in the energy Calendar between COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE, the Congress provides a platform to explore the latest products, innovations and technological advancements across the global power and water utilities landscape. It will welcome over 20 Energy Ministries, and over 150 regional and international exhibiting companies, more than 10,000 utilities professionals, 250 industry renowned speakers, and 1,000 conference delegates, and host more than 60 strategic and technical conference sessions.

The event’s will be attended by high-profile delegates and speakers

Jean-Philippe Cossé, Senior Vice President, dmg events, commented: “We are delighted to have the support of EWEC once again for this year’s World Utilities Congress. The second edition of the World Utilities Congress comes at a critical time for the utilities industry and we are pleased to be able to support our partners and colleagues as they come together to assess the progress that has already been made towards net-zero, and lay the groundwork for the critical conversations that will take place at COP28.”

