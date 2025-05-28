World Utilities Congress: Cyprus urges stronger cross-border cooperation in water, energy sectors

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:47 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dr Maria Panagiotou, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development of the Republic of Cyprus, emphasised the importance of modernising water distribution networks to integrate renewable energy sources during her participation in the World Utilities Congress 2025.
Speaking at a ministerial panel titled “Empowering energy security through strategic cross-border water cooperation,”Panagiotou stressed that injecting millions in public funds into water infrastructure projects is a necessity that cannot be overlooked. She called for the close involvement of the private sector in the implementation of these projects to ensure the desired impact is achieved.
Panagiotou highlighted that, as an EU member state, Cyprus benefits from European government funding and the Just Transition Fund.
She also expressed appreciation for the European Investment Bank’s prioritisation of water infrastructure projects and confirmed that Cyprus is currently implementing several initiatives in cooperation with the bank.
She concluded by reaffirming that such efforts are impossible without adequate financial support.
In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development of the Republic of Cyprus said that Cyprus and the UAE enjoy close and growing cooperation, describing both nations as a positive example of cross-border collaboration.
She noted that this partnership was effectively demonstrated through the UAE’s provision of water desalination units with a production capacity of 50,000 cubic metres, which directly supported Cyprus in addressing the water scarcity challenges it faces.
Panagiotou described this initiative as a model of how nations can unite to assist one another, underscoring that it stands as a positive and replicable example of international cooperation, especially in strategic sectors like water and energy.
