World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The World Utilities Congress 2025 will officially open tomorrow at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and organised by dmg events, the congress is held under the theme “Innovating for a New Age of Utilities”.

Spanning 20,000 square metres, the event will bring together more than 18,000 attendees, 1,400-plus delegates, and over 500 expert speakers from across the global utilities sector, to advance sustainable growth through renewables, technology, and cross-sector collaboration.

This year’s programme features high-level speakers and decision-makers addressing the most critical issues facing energy and water systems worldwide. Notable participants include Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, MD and CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC); Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council; and Jasim Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said, “Now more than ever, the utilities sector is being asked to respond with speed, resilience, and innovation. The World Utilities Congress brings together a global community of leaders who are focused on turning those expectations into outcomes. From accelerating the integration of renewables to building more connected and climate-resilient systems, this event is about enabling real collaboration and laying the groundwork for progress across energy and water.

”

The congress will examine how utilities can respond to accelerating electricity demand, driven by digitalisation, electrified transport, and rapid urban development, while simultaneously scaling renewable energy and enhancing the resilience of water systems.

With global electricity consumption forecast to more than double by 2050, strategic sessions will focus on how to build flexible, digitally enabled grids, finance large-scale infrastructure, and ensure reliable and affordable utility services in an increasingly complex operating environment.

The programme will also spotlight the technologies shaping the sector’s next chapter, from artificial intelligence and advanced desalination to clean hydrogen and decentralised energy systems. These innovations will be explored alongside the enabling policy frameworks and investment models required to translate ambition into scalable progress.

As part of the UAE Year of Community, TAQA will lead a dedicated Community Day at World Utilities Congress 2025, transforming the Innovation Hub into a space that highlights how the utilities sector empowers people, not just systems. The programme will showcase community-led solutions that drive inclusion, enhance quality of life and demonstrate the sector’s critical role in supporting modern living and sustainable development.

As utilities are being called on to deliver cleaner, more connected and more resilient systems, World Utilities Congress 2025 reinforces the UAE’s position as a global convenor for sector-wide transformation.

By fostering collaboration across policy, industry and technology, the congress aims to accelerate the integrated, cross-sector action needed to secure a sustainable and equitable future for energy and water.