SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, has announced that Arab & India Spices, the world's second-largest pulses processor, will build 12 silos at the Sharjah Food Park with a total operating capacity of 52,000 metric tonnes of pulses at a time.

The 12 grain storage warehouses will be constructed over a total area of 300,000 square feet in the food park, a regional hub for the middle East and North Africa’s multi-billion-dollar food industry, dedicated to food import, export, storage, manufacture and packaging.

This will be the Middle East and North Africa’s first of its kind facility with such a large organised storage capacity. It would cover the UAE’s consumption needs of beans and lentils for six months.

The Arab & India Spices’ joining of companies investing in the Food Park is concrete evidence of the growing attractiveness and importance of the Hamriyah Free Zone, being a springboard for expansion activities in the regional markets. This will reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment.

The project was announced Thursday during a ceremony held at HFZA’s premises in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of HFZA, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, Harish Kumarlal Tahiliani, owner of Arab India Spices, as well as senior officials from both sides.

Al Mazrouei stressed the joining of Arab & India Spices to the group of companies investing in the food park is a step in the right direction and will support Sharjah’s food industry in addition to enhancing its contribution to the Emirate’s diversification strategy.

"The global leader in the pulses and spice industry will definitely achieve significant gains thanks to HFZA’s competitive services and facilities, which will help it develop and augment its investments," Al Mazrouei said.

For his part, Harish Kumarlal Tahiliani said, "The competitive services offered by Hamriyah Free Zone perfectly meet our expansion requirements, especially its shipping and logistical facilities, which match the highest international standards, facilitate and accelerate the doing of businesses."

"The project’s launch is promising, once inaugurated, it will shoot up our investments in the UAE from AED350 million to AED500 million, a growth of 43 percent," he said, adding that if more silos and warehouses are built, they will be used to store rice, wheat and grains.

He highlighted that the GCC markets account for about 60 percent of the company’s operations and activities and that the UAE is the first market targeted by the company followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.