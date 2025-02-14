World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triathlon Championship Series

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Elite triathletes from across the world will gather on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi from 15-16 February 2025 for the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi.

Alongside the elites, this festival of sport also hosts a variety of triathlons, running and cycling races for amateur athletes of all ages and abilities, including dedicated races for athletes of determination.

The sprint-distance, featuring renowned Names of the sport, will set the tone for a 6-stop Series, as they compete for early-season victory and a shot at the 2025 World Championship crown. With its state-of-the-art sporting facilities and cutting-edge infrastructure, Hudayriyat Island will elevate the race experience with its flat, fast course, natural surroundings, and modern amenities.

With participation of more than 1500 athletes, the weekend, alongside the Para and Age-group races, will include individual Elite Men’s and Women’s races on Saturday, 15th February, and a Mixed Relay event on Sunday, 16th February.

Paris Olympics 2024 silver medallist Hayden Wilde (New Zealand) leads the men’s field as he looks to build on a successful 2024 season and secure an early win in the competition for the 2025 title.

The women’s race is set to feature a strong German contingent, led by Lisa Tertsch and Laura Lindemann.