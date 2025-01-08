World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit’s 3rd edition

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced that the 5th World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched in collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and the National Agricultural Center, has joined the list of strategic partners of the Summit’s third edition, organized by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”
The partnership aims to showcase the UAE's diverse tourist attractions and boost tourism by highlighting the beauty of its winter destinations through strategic social media promotion.
With the 1 Billion Followers Summit's focus on content creators, the initiative offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the exceptional experiences available at these destinations. This targeted approach will broaden social media engagement, expand reach to both local and international audiences, and attract key influencers and content creators to participate in the campaign, amplifying its impact and ensuring its success.
The fifth season of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, launched under the theme ‘Green Tourism’, aims to encourage community participation in sustainable agricultural practices and boost tourism visits to farms and agricultural projects across the seven emirates, as part of the domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to advance plans of an integrated tourism ecosystem in the UAE.
The World’s Coolest Winter campaign has successfully generated substantial revenue of around AED 1 billion during its fourth season, which ran from 9th January to 20th February 2024.
The campaign's media and marketing materials reached approximately 600 million people worldwide through news outlets and social media platforms.
In its 5th season, the campaign will highlight the country's environmental landmarks, green spaces, and unique winter experiences.
Fatima Abdulrahman, Director of Government Communications, Ministry of Economy, said, “The World’s Coolest Winter campaign showcases the UAE's exceptional experiences, encompassing leisure, cultural, and sporting activities. Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit will amplify these offerings across social media, highlighting the country's remarkable tourism potential.”
Fatima Abdulrahman added that the partnership also advances the campaign's objectives, including stimulating domestic tourism and reinforcing the UAE's position as a premier global tourist destination. This aligns with the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to increase the tourism sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP to AED 450 billion, attract AED 100 billion in new investments in tourism, and welcome 40 million hotel guests.
The campaign also supports the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031 and strengthens the UAE's position as a leading destination on the global travel and tourism map
The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will see the launch of dedicated tracks and key additions, including the inaugural 1 Billion Award, a US$1 million prize recognizing creators of meaningful and innovative content. The Summit will also launch the inaugural 1 Billion Pitches competition, which allows startups and entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas to pitch their projects to a jury of prominent investors and firms for a chance to secure support and funding.
