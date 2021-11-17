World’s fastest man of 2021 to participate at the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Race organiser, Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), today announced the addition of another top athlete to the elite category to join the exceptional line-up of world-class athletes in the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

With a personal best time of 2.02.57, Kenyan born Titus Ekiru, is currently ranked as the world’s 5th best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include 1st place in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon, and 2017 Seville Marathon.

The upcoming Bronze Label race will see eight additional elite athletes vying for the top spot at the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The stellar line-up of runners includes some of the world’s top-ranking athletes like Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, Abel Kirui, Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono, Eunice Chumba, Betelhem Moges, Vivian Kiplagat and Alemu Megertu.

Leading up to the race, from 22-25 November, a vibrant race village will be hosted at the ADNOC HQ Campus, welcoming participants and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.

Open to 6- to 70-year-olds and runners of all fitness levels, the family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community.