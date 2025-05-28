Open Menu

World's First Humanoid Robot Boxing Match Kicks Off In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The China Media Group (CMG) World Robot Competition - Mecha Fighting Series, the first-ever humanoid robot fighting tournament, opened in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Contestants, including robots developed by Unitree Robotics armed with a wide range of combat skills, gathered for a livestreamed showdown, while putting on display Chinese robotics firms' tech prowess.

This competition marks a historic moment as it is the world's first combat sports event centred around humanoid robots, signalling the gradual integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into combat sports, the CMG report said, noting that all humanoid battlebots are equipped with domestically developed technologies.

The competition includes demonstration and competitive matches, with humanoid robots showcasing combat moves and robots controlled by humans in real-time fighting in the arena, according to the organiser.

Four human operator teams controlled the robots to compete in a tournament-style series of boxing matches.

China's humanoid robots are evolving at an accelerated pace, extending their reach into both industrial and household applications. According to the Chinese Institute of Electronics, China's humanoid robot market is projected to reach 870 billion Yuan (US$120 billion) by 2030.

