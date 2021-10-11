World’s first Warner Bros. hotel to open its doors in November on Yas Island

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Miral in collaboration with Warner Bros. announced today that The WB Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island, operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand, will open its doors to guests on 11 November 2021.

Featuring one of the finest collections of Warner Bros. archives, guests at the world’s first Warner Bros. hotel will be treated to a journey of discovery through film and television, enjoying Warner Bros.’ rich history and library of timeless productions at every touchpoint from arrival to check-out. While dining in one of five restaurants on the property, guests can listen as the piano from "Westworld" plays a familiar tune. Visitors can stroll through the lobby or admire 360-degree city and sea views alongside their favorite props and costumes from Warner Bros. films and tv shows. And kids and families can ring up one of their favorite Looney Tunes characters for a room service treat brought to them by the Wascally Wabbit, Bugs Bunny himself.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros. hotel in the world. This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract greater numbers of local and international tourists.

We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Hilton with this unique one-of-a kind experience."

Pam Lifford, President of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, noted, "Opening the doors to the first ever Warner Bros. branded hotel is a moment that we have long dreamed of, and it’s truly magnificent. The Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment team and our incredible partners at Miral and Hilton, designed this with fans in mind and have curated an outstanding hospitality experience that gives guests from around the world a unique way to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros. brands, franchises, and characters they love. The WB Abu Dhabi truly is the perfect experience to enjoy and relax while visiting Warner Bros. World right next door!"

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, middle East, Africa and Turkey at Hilton, stated, "Hilton is proud to be continuing our partnership with Miral as part of the ongoing transformation of Yas Island into a world class entertainment destination. We look forward to the WB Hotel joining our Curio Collection soon, following on from Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island as the second of our three hotels to be opening on Yas Island with Miral."