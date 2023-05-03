UrduPoint.com

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu Athletes Return To Abu Dhabi For Grand Finale Of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:15 PM

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The greatest stars of international jiu-jitsu are returning to the sport’s most coveted hub on the planet, the capital of jiu-jitsu, Abu Dhabi.
The final leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2022-2023 (ADGS - Abu Dhabi) will take place from 5th-7th May at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The championship boasts impressive prizes totaling $1,525,000 for the first-place holders of the season. The ADGS will make its final stop of the season in the UAE capital after visiting Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Sydney, and London.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) are jointly organising the event, which is open to players from various clubs and academies worldwide.
The championship will have kids and youth categories taking to mats on the first day, masters on the second day, and professionals on the third day.

The event has received an overwhelming response, with increased registration for participation over the three-day period.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is one of the most prominent jiu-jitsu championships in the world, and it is one of the few tournaments whose rounds are held in major country capitals and cities.

“The championship returns in its current round to the UAE capital, which will further cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the world’s destination for champions from around the world,” Al Dhaheri added.

According to Al Dhaheri, UAE players have experienced notable success in recent years, including their remarkable achievement of winning the Asian Championship title for three consecutive years. He noted that the players’ participation and experience in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tours had highly contributed to sharpening their skills and honing their performance at major international events.

“Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is considered one of the most important events in the annual AJP Calendar because it awards 3000 points to the first-place winners, which would help them qualify to win the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards,” said Tariq Al-Bahri, Director-General of the AJP.

“These tours serve as a platform that brings various athletes from all over the world together to engage in intense competitions and share experiences. Jiu-Jitsu is a sport that brings people together and shortens distances, and Abu Dhabi continues to play a significant role in providing a perfect venue for global athletes to engage with each other, develop and promote this sport, aligning with its reputation as the world's Jiu-Jitsu capital,” he added.

Elsewhere, Tácio Carneiro, a black belt from the Vision BJJ academy who competes in the under-120 kg professional category, said, “I always make sure to attend all of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour events, and I organize my schedule in a way that ensures I never miss them. My goal is to achieve the highest possible ranking points in Abu Dhabi.”

Among the most popular athletes, Lucas Protásio and Julia Alves, leaders of the 2021-2022 ranking, have already secured their spots at the event. Aiming to repeat their feat in the 2022-2023 season, they will have to overcome other heavy hitters who have their eyes on the prize, such as Yuri Hendrex, Zayed Alkatheeri, Alexa Yanes, Rose el Sharouni, Catriel Oliveira, Uanderson Ferreira, Thiago Macedo, Hiago George, Ingridd Alves, Leonardo Mario, Renato Cardoso, and Yatan Bueno.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Sydney Rio De Janeiro London Tours Salem George Miami Hub May Event All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

1 minute ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

6 minutes ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

3 hours ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.