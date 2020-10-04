World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls, is gearing up to launch the world’s largest fountain.

‘The Palm Fountain’, Palm Jumeirah’s latest waterfront attraction, will attempt to break a Guinness World Records, GWR, title on Thursday, 22nd October during its inaugural launch event, and the public is invited to witness the celebration.

Spread over 14,000 square feet of seawater, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. The attraction is the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of Dubai’s resurgence and ambition to aim for the sky. On the day of the launch, visitors of The Pointe are invited to enjoy an entire day of festivities, with all-day events and competitions from The Pointe’s restaurants and, starting at 16:00, an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, a magical fireworks show.

Omar Khoory, Managing Director, Nakheel Malls, said, "As pioneers of retail and lifestyle destinations in Dubai, the launch of The Palm Fountain is a testament to our commitment to support retailers and push boundaries to provide our customers with unique experiences. We look forward to the inspiration this will bring customers at The Pointe, residents of Palm Jumeirah, our retailers, tourists and the wider community."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, said, "The Palm Fountain is yet another incredible addition to Dubai’s list of world-famous landmarks and is sure to be a big draw among residents and visitors alike.

"

The Palm Fountain will have 20 bespoke shows with five different shows running daily between 19:00 and Midnight while swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. Each show will last for three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager - MENA, Guinness World Records, said, "This is a great addition to Dubai’s long list of attractions that make this city iconic. GWR is in the process of verifying the largest fountain and we look forward to hopefully seeing this world-class landmark being declared Officially Amazing."

From 20:00 on 22nd October, spectators can enjoy the breath-taking views of The Palm Fountain show from 30 different restaurants at The Pointe. The day-long event is open to the public through registration, and the first 5,000 customers who arrive will receive a free LED wristband.

The public is encouraged to RSVP for the launch event and join in The Palm Fountain’s Guinness World Records attempt via platinumlist.net. For guaranteed restaurant seating, the public is highly advised to book a table at any of the restaurants at The Pointe. Free shuttle buses will be available to take visitors from Nakheel Mall to The Pointe every 30 minutes.