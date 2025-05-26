- Home
- Middle East
- World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Guinness record at 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle E ..
World’s Longest Diamond Necklace Set To Break Guinness Record At 55th Watch And Jewellery Middle East Show
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH,26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Exhibitors at the 55th Watch and Jewellery middle East Show, scheduled from May 28 to June 1, are set to unveil impressive curation of luxury gold jewellery and diamond collections, aiming to achieve Guinness World Records.
Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition offers a strategic platform for showcasing exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches. It stands as one of the region’s largest and most prominent gatherings for jewellery designers and industry leaders.
Recognised as a strategic launchpad for exclusive designs and high-end innovations, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to draw the interest of elite designers and key global jewellery markets. The 55th edition will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors, representing major global companies and high-end brands in luxury gold jewellery, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry experts.
As part of its exhibition showcase, Amaar Jewels will present a record-breaking 108-meter diamond necklace, designed to enter the Guinness World Records.
The piece incorporates more than 600 lab-grown diamonds, precisely set in 18-karat rose gold, representing a fusion of luxury aesthetics and cutting-edge production techniques. The official Guinness assessment is set to take place on the first day of the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.
With visitor turnout projected to exceed 80,000, this edition coincides with the Eid Al Adha holiday, further enhancing its appeal among jewellery and watch enthusiasts. The exhibition provides a premier venue to explore exclusive jewellery designs, rare gold pieces, luxury watches, and signature diamond collections. It also offers visitors a unique shopping experience with competitive pricing aimed at elevating customer acquisition.
The exhibition features a wide spectrum of exhibitors from leading markets including the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. This edition also marks the debut participation of several countries, including Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt.
Recent Stories
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..
Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities
SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics
Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..
Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..
World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Guinness record at 55th Watch an ..
Invest in Sharjah launches region’s first government-led digital platform to s ..
MT Group launches phase 2 of supply chain expansion in Abu Dhabi
Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market
Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in I ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract13 seconds ago
-
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq receives Hamdan bin Mohammed in Muscat1 minute ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilater ..1 minute ago
-
Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities1 minute ago
-
SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics1 minute ago
-
Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, considering issuing deci ..2 minutes ago
-
Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash Management, Financi ..2 minutes ago
-
World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Guinness record at 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle E ..2 minutes ago
-
Invest in Sharjah launches region’s first government-led digital platform to streamline mergers, a ..2 minutes ago
-
MT Group launches phase 2 of supply chain expansion in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ academic qualifications2 hours ago