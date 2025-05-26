Open Menu

World’s Longest Diamond Necklace Set To Break Guinness Record At 55th Watch And Jewellery Middle East Show

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Guinness record at 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH,26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Exhibitors at the 55th Watch and Jewellery middle East Show, scheduled from May 28 to June 1, are set to unveil impressive curation of luxury gold jewellery and diamond collections, aiming to achieve Guinness World Records.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition offers a strategic platform for showcasing exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches. It stands as one of the region’s largest and most prominent gatherings for jewellery designers and industry leaders.

Recognised as a strategic launchpad for exclusive designs and high-end innovations, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to draw the interest of elite designers and key global jewellery markets. The 55th edition will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors, representing major global companies and high-end brands in luxury gold jewellery, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry experts.

As part of its exhibition showcase, Amaar Jewels will present a record-breaking 108-meter diamond necklace, designed to enter the Guinness World Records.

The piece incorporates more than 600 lab-grown diamonds, precisely set in 18-karat rose gold, representing a fusion of luxury aesthetics and cutting-edge production techniques. The official Guinness assessment is set to take place on the first day of the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

With visitor turnout projected to exceed 80,000, this edition coincides with the Eid Al Adha holiday, further enhancing its appeal among jewellery and watch enthusiasts. The exhibition provides a premier venue to explore exclusive jewellery designs, rare gold pieces, luxury watches, and signature diamond collections. It also offers visitors a unique shopping experience with competitive pricing aimed at elevating customer acquisition.

The exhibition features a wide spectrum of exhibitors from leading markets including the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. This edition also marks the debut participation of several countries, including Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Egypt UAE Sharjah Singapore Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Tanzania Japan United States Saudi Arabia Lebanon Mexico Middle East Chamber May June Gold Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi ..

Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract

13 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-Pres ..

UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..

1 minute ago
 Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its a ..

Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities

1 minute ago
 SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, ..

SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics

1 minute ago
 Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing de ..

Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..

2 minutes ago
 Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Su ..

Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit

2 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Financ ..

Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..

2 minutes ago
 World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Gu ..

World’s longest diamond necklace set to break Guinness record at 55th Watch an ..

2 minutes ago
 Invest in Sharjah launches region’s first govern ..

Invest in Sharjah launches region’s first government-led digital platform to s ..

2 minutes ago
 MT Group launches phase 2 of supply chain expansio ..

MT Group launches phase 2 of supply chain expansion in Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations ..

Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market

8 minutes ago
 Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World compet ..

Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in I ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East