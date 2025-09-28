Open Menu

World's Tallest Bridge Opens To Traffic In China's Guizhou

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China's Guizhou

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic Sunday morning in southwest China's Guizhou Province, slashing travel time across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes after three years of construction.

According to Xinhua news Agency, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 metres above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is nearly nine times as tall as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

With a main span of 1,420 metres, the project has become the world's longest-span steel truss girder suspension bridge in mountainous terrain, according to Guizhou provincial authorities.

Spanning the Huajiang Grand Canyon, dubbed "the Earth's crack," the 2,890-metre-long structure is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding infrastructure network of the world's second-largest economy.

The former world's tallest bridge, which spans the Beipan River, is located just over 100 km from the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. The previous record-holder, opened in 2016, has a vertical clearance of 565.4 metres from the bridge deck to the river surface below.

Over the years, Guizhou, one of China's least developed provinces, has constructed over 30,000 bridges in its mountainous terrain, including three of the world's tallest. The province is home to nearly half of the world's 100 tallest bridges.

Related Topics

World China Traffic San Francisco Grand Canyon Sunday 2016 Gold From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

1 hour ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

7 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

12 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

13 hours ago
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

15 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

15 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

15 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

16 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East