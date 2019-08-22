UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide 5G Network Infrastructure Revenue To Reach $4.2 Bn In 2020: Gartner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:45 PM

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to reach $4.2 bn in 2020: Gartner

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) In 2020, the worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion, an 89 percent increase from 2019 revenue of $2.2 billion, according to Gartner Inc.

Additionally, Gartner forecasts that investments in 5G New Radio network infrastructure will account for 6 percent of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that this figure will reach 12 percent in 2020.

"5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020," said Sylvain Fabre, Senior Research Director at Gartner. "For 5G deployments in 2019, CSPs are using non-stand-alone technology. This enables them to introduce 5G services that run more quickly, as 5G New Radio (NR) equipment can be rolled out alongside existing 4g core network infrastructure.

"

In 2020, CSPs will roll out stand-alone 5G technology, which will require 5G NR equipment and a 5G core network. This will lower costs for CSPs and improve performance for users.

5G services will launch in many major cities in 2019 and 2020. Services have already begun in the U.S., South Korea and some European countries, including Switzerland, Finland and the U.K.

CSPs in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Sweden, and the UAE have announced plans to accelerate 5G network building through 2020.

As a result, Gartner estimates that 7 percent of CSPs worldwide have already deployed 5G infrastructure in their networks.

Related Topics

Technology Canada France UAE Germany Hong Kong Spain South Korea Switzerland Sweden Finland 4G 5G 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review ..

17 minutes ago

461 vehicles fined in last fortnight over wrong pa ..

18 minutes ago

West Indies bowl in Test against India

18 minutes ago

Punjab police starts tree plantation campaign

18 minutes ago

Islamia University announced BA, BSc annual exams ..

23 minutes ago

Syllabus of Punjab police being upgradded: IGP

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.