Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 11.29 Million, Death Toll At 529,505
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) More than 11.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 529,505 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.