Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:45 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.29 million, death toll at 529,505

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) More than 11.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 529,505​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

