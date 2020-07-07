Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 11.64 Million, Death Toll At 536,693
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) More than 11.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 536,693 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.