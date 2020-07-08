Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 11.85 Million, Death Toll At 542,706
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) More than 11.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 542,706 have died, according to a Reuters tally on published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.