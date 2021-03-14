UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 118.82 Million, Death Toll At 2,760,596

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, death toll at 2,760,596

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) More than 118.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,760,596​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

With 531,275 deaths and over 29,320,697 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

World China Died United States December Sunday 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

14 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.