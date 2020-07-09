Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 12.08 Million, Death Toll At 548,429
Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) More than 12.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 548,429 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.