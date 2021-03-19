Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 121.4 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) More than 121.49 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,810,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Friday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

U.S. leads the world not only in terms of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases, with 2538,049 and 2,964,541 respectively, followed by Brazil with 284,775 deaths and 11,693,838 cases.

The Czech Republic has the highest per capita fatality rate in the world with 226 deaths per 100,000 people..