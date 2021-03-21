Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 122.62 Million, Death Toll At 2,832,277
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) More than 122.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,832,277 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.