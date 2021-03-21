Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, death toll at 2,832,277

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) More than 122.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,832,277 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.