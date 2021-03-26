UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 125 Million

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) More than 125.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 2,875,357 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

European Union leaders met to navigate a common path out of the pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, while President Joe Biden set a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

