UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 130.5 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:15 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) More than 130.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,980,848 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

With 554,296 deaths and over 30 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

World China Died United States December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

5 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.