Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) More than 14.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.