Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 14.3 Million, Death Toll At 600,497
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) More than 14.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497 have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.