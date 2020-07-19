UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 14.3 Million, Death Toll At 600,497

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:45 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) More than 14.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December Sunday 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

11 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.