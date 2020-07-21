Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 14.73 Million, Death Toll At 609,142
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) More than 14.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 609,142 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.