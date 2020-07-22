UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 14.97 Million, Death Toll At 615,507

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:45 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) More than 14.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 615,507​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

