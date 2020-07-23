Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 15.01 Million, Death Toll At 616,276
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) More than 15.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 616,276 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.