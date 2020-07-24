UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 15.6 Million, Death Toll At 636,576

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.6 million, death toll at 636,576

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) More than 15,656,884 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 636,576 have died, according to Worldometer's COVID-19 data.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, said Worldometer, which provides latest and timely COVID-19 updates.

Statistics put active cases at 5,475,542 and recovered cases at 9,544,766.

