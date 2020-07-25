Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 15.8 Million, Death Toll At 638,271
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:00 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) More than 15.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 638,271 have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, published on Saturday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.