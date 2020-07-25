UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 15.8 Million, Death Toll At 638,271

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.8 million, death toll at 638,271

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) More than 15.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 638,271​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, published on Saturday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

10 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

9 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

9 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.