Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 16.25 Million, Death Toll At 646,841
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:15 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) More than 16.25 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 646,841 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.