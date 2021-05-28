Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 168.73 Million, Death Toll At 3.65 Million
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) More than 168.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,653,063 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.