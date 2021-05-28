UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 168.73 Million, Death Toll At 3.65 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.73 million, death toll at 3.65 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) More than 168.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,653,063​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Planning Commission forecasts GDP to grow at 4.8% ..

37 seconds ago

European stock markets climb at open

38 seconds ago

One Azerbaijani Serviceman Injured in Shelling on ..

41 seconds ago

OPPO F19's Massive 5000mAh Battery with 33W Flash ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

1 hour ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.