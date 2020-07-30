UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 17.05 Million, Death Toll At 666,411

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) More than 17.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, globally and 666,411​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were detected in China in December 2019.

