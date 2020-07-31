Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 17.29 Million, Death Toll At 671,480
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) More than 17.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 671,480 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Friday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in Mainland China in December 2019.