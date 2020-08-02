Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 17.85 Million, Death Toll At 683,767
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday, August 2nd.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.