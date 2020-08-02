UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 17.85 Million, Death Toll At 683,767

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:45 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, death toll at 683,767

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday, August 2nd.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died August December Sunday 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

11 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

11 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.