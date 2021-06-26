Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 180.33 Million, Death Toll At 4,064,046
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) More than 180.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,064,046 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.