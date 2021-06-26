UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 180.33 Million, Death Toll At 4,064,046

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, death toll at 4,064,046

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) More than 180.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,064,046​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS (ADTC) holds virtual seminar in connection wi ..

7 minutes ago

'Clean, green Pakistan must to get rid of pollutio ..

3 seconds ago

It is incomprehensible for the FATF to keep Pakist ..

22 minutes ago

Three FESCO employees dismissed

24 minutes ago

AJK Election Commission issues code of conduct for ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Euro host Saint Petersburg posts record C ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.