Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, death toll at 4,064,046

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) More than 180.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,064,046​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.