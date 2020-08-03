Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 18.08 Million, Death Toll At 687,259
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:15 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) More than 18.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 687,259 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.